National Sports Day 2020: From Virat Kohli to Lionel Messi, sportspersons who headlined amid COVID-19

India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 of every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.
The President of India, on the very same day, honours prominent sporting personalities with elite awards including Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards and Dhyan Chand Award.
The National Sports Awards 2020 will be held virtually for the first time on August 29 in the history of the awards.
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the award winners in virtual mode.
In the virtual format, President of India will be attending through NIC link from the President's house, via video conferencing, while the recipients will be present at SAI and NIC centres in various locations across the country. The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries will be present in Vigyan Bhawan for the award ceremony.
Keeping that aside, let us revisit the time when sportspersons made headline in the year 2020, the year in which the entire sporting world was laid to waste by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement in January
As 2020 began, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated a more significant event. Pandya proposed to his girlfriend, Nataša Stanković, to which the diva said yes. Obviously!
Virat Kohli - fastest skipper to make 11,000 international runs
Virat Kohli became the fastest skipper in the history of cricket to record 11,000 international runs. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in January.
Kohli broke former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting's record in his 169th international match as the captain.
He is the sixth captain to achieve the feat after Ponting, Graeme Smith (South Africa), Stephen Fleming (New Zealand), MS Dhoni and Allan Border (Australia).
MS Dhoni's exclusion from BCCI Annual Player Contracts
BCCI announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list was former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Rohit Sharma bagged the 2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year
Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma was named the '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Sharma was at his devastating best at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and he was the highest run-getter in the tournament. He amassed 648 runs from nine games in the premier tournament.
India's spectacular run in the Women's T20 World Cup
India were undefeated in the tournament until they faced Australia in the finals which resulted in their first tournament defeat. But despite the loss, India won hearts with their spectacular performance throughout the tournament.
Suspension and restart of the Indian Premier League 2020 due to coronavirus
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally scheduled to commence from March 29, was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After months of speculations, it was finally decided that IPL 2020 would be held in United Arab Emirates from September 19, 2020.
Liverpool lift the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years
Liverpool were finally crowned champions of the Premier League after a 30-year wait. Their last title came in 1990, after which the Reds were always left an inch closer from the domestic silverware. But, finally, Jurgen Klopp and Co did the unthinkable and lifted the trophy, with a record seven games remaining.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic blessed with baby boy
Hardik Pandya and fiance Natasa Stankovic on July 30 were blessed with a baby boy.
Pandya took to Instagram to share an adorable picture holding his newborn son's tiny hands.
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announce retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina announced their retirement from international cricket on August 15. Truly, end of an era for India's most successful captain Thala and his best partner in the game Chinna Thala.
Bayern Munich 8 - 2 Barcelona
Barcelona faced their worst nightmare when Bayern Munich destroyed the Spanish side 8-2 to hand them their worst ever defeat in club history on August 14.
Rohit Sharma bags Khel Ratna Award
Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Dutee Chand becomes first openly LGBT sportsperson to win Arjuna Award
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand became the first openly LGBT sportsperson to win the Arjuna Award. The Sports Ministry on Friday confirmed that five athletes will receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while 27 athletes will be conferred with the Arjuna Award on August 29 at the National Sports Awards ceremony.
Lionel Messi wishes to leave Barcelona
After nearly two decades at the club, Lionel Messi on August 25 told Barcelona that he wants to leave, having grown unhappy with a trophyless season which also ended with a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma become pregnant!
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, the couple who tied the knot in December 2017, on Thursday, August 27, announced that they're expecting their first child.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)