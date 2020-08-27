National Sports Day 2020: From Virat Kohli to Lionel Messi, sportspersons who headlined amid COVID-19

India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 of every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The President of India, on the very same day, honours prominent sporting personalities with elite awards including Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards, Dronacharya Awards and Dhyan Chand Award.

The National Sports Awards 2020 will be held virtually for the first time on August 29 in the history of the awards.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the award winners in virtual mode.

In the virtual format, President of India will be attending through NIC link from the President's house, via video conferencing, while the recipients will be present at SAI and NIC centres in various locations across the country. The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries will be present in Vigyan Bhawan for the award ceremony.

Keeping that aside, let us revisit the time when sportspersons made headline in the year 2020, the year in which the entire sporting world was laid to waste by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

