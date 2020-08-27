Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share good news: What is a coronial baby?

The baby is due in January 2021 as Kohli said in his post.

Now, Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to have a coronial baby, and Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic too gave birth to one. Besides international celebrities like supermodel Gigi Hadid as well as rapper Nicki Minaj are pregnant too with a coronial baby.

Before you jump to conclusions, this is not a new medical condition among pregnant women. Rather, 'coronial' is a term that has been coined to describe babies born in the coronavirus times, in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdown and isolation.

According to urbandictionary.com, the 2020 pandemic forced isolation on the global population, which in turn catalysed what is known as the "COVID Thirst". The ensuing increase in birth rate is giving birth to a generation known as the coronials.

Well, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surely thrilled Twitterati when they announced that they'd be having a kid.