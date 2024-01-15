 'My Wish Got Fulfilled': Fan Named Aarav Claims To Be Pitch Invader Who Hugged Virat Kohli In Indore
A fan managed to breach the security cordon at the Holkar stadium in Indore to reach close to Virat Kohli when he was fielding at the long on boundary line against Afghanistan.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
A Virat Kohli fan named Aarav has claimed that he was the one who hugged and touched the former India captain's feet during the second T20 international at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday night.

A fan managed to breach the security cordon at the stadium, jump over the advertising hoarding to reach close to Kohli when he was fielding at the long on boundary line against Afghanistan.

He was quickly overpowered by bouncers and whisked away from the cricketer, who was seen asking them to go easy on his fan.

"My wish of hugging Virat Kohli got fulfilled today," Aarav tweeted on X hours after the incident which he claimed was the biggest achievement of his life.

"Just breached the security to meet King Kohli. Biggest achievement of my life."

Rise in pitch invaders in India

This is the second such instance involving Virat Kohli in less than a couple of months as a fan had done the same during the ICC World Cup 2023 final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Kohli was the star attraction of the match as he returned to T20I cricket after a gap of nearly 14 months. The 35-year-old scored 29 runs in the run chase as India gunned down the target of 173 in just 15.4 overs to win by 6 wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 68 while Shivam Dube (63 not out) struck his second match-winning fifty in succession to help India take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Dude also contributed with a wicket while Arshdeep Singh bagged three, ahead of Axar Patel (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/39).

