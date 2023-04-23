 Mumbai Police trolls PBKS on tweet featuring broken stumps by Arshdeep Singh: 'Action is most likely...'
MI vs PBKS: Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh broke the middle stump twice in successive balls, causing a damage of approximately ₹24 lakh to the IPL 2023 organisers.

Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Police on Sunday responded to the viral Punjab Kings tweet on Arshdeep Singh after last night's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a superb last over to win the match for his side.

With 16 needed from 6 balls, Arshdeep kept it full and straight at the stumps as he gave away just 2 runs and bagged two wickets in a row to clinch a 13-run win for PBKS.

The wickets of Nehal Wadhera and Tilak Varma saw Arshdeep bowling two perfect yorkers to hit and break the stumps, causing a damage of approximately ₹24 lakh to the IPL 2023 organisers.

article-image

Pictures of Arshdeep's raised arms after breaking the stumps were going viral on social media after PBKS beat Mumbai Indians by 7 runs in IPL 2023.

PBKS also took to Twitter to "report a crime" as they posted a picture of the broken stump and tagged Mumbai Police.

article-image

"Hey @MumbaiPolice, we'd like to report a crime," PBKS tweeted.

But the Mumbai Police had an even better response as they trolled PBKS right back.

"Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps!" Mumbai Police replied.

High-octane thriller

After Sam Curran's 29-ball 55 led Punjab Kings to a massive 214 for 8, Mumbai Indians took the game into the final over due to fine counter-attack from Cameron Green (67 off 43 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls). The duo added 75 off only 36 balls.

article-image

Arshdeep struck a decisive blow in the 18th over to dismiss an on-song Suryakumar with Mumbai needing another 33 from 15 balls, and bowled an impressive final over while accounting for Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) to return with figures of 4-0-29-4

However the hosts only managed 201 for 6 as Arshdeep broke the middle-stump in back-to-back deliveries to sent NT Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera packing.

article-image

