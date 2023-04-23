IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh shatters middle stump twice in a single over, costs BCCI lakhs; Watch

In an exciting match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, Arshdeep Singh put up an impressive performance that led to Punjab Kings' victory. Arshdeep picked up four wickets and broke the middle stump twice in the last over to secure a 13-run win for his team. The match was a high-scoring one, with PBKS posting a massive total of 214/8 while batting first. Despite their efforts, MI fell short and managed to score only 201/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

High octane game

Punjab Kings finished strong thanks to Sam Curran's 29-ball 55. MI, however, fought back well and kept the pressure on PBKS with some fine counter-attacking innings from Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav. Arshdeep struck a crucial blow in the 18th over by dismissing Suryakumar, who was looking dangerous at that point.

In the final over, MI needed 16 runs to win, with Tim David and Tilak Varma at the crease. However, Arshdeep had other plans and bowled with great skill and accuracy. On the third ball of the over, he broke the middle stump in two pieces with Varma on strike, and on the next ball, he did it again with Nehal Wadhera on strike. Arshdeep finished with figures of 4-0-29-4 and was instrumental in his team's victory.

Jitesh Sharma's 7-ball-25 towards the end proved to be the difference between the two teams, and MI would rue the fact that they conceded 82 runs between overs 15–18. Despite their efforts, they could not chase down the massive total set by PBKS. Suryakumar's return to form was the biggest gain for MI in this match.