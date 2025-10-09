MSSA Football: Bombay Scottish, C.N.M. Progress To Boys U-12 Div II Final

Representational pic |

Bombay Scottish, Powai defeated Nahar International, Chandivali 2–0 in the Boys U-12 Division II semifinals at the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School football tournament at the at the MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan on Thursday. Goals from Vivaan Gadelli and Yug Mehta were enough to seal the final spot for Scottish. CNM, Vile Parle edged Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’, Fort 1–0 in another semi-final. Rivaan Shah scored the winner for CNM to set up title clash with Bombay Scottish.

St. Francis ICSE, Borivali swept past Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle 6-0 in the Boys U-12 Division III clash. Rivaan Chheda scored a memorable five goals, with Reyansh Pal also on target. Sacred Heart ‘A’, Santacruz recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Ryan International, Sanpada, while Jamnabai Narsee International, Juhu edged Rustomjee Cambridge International, Thane 2-1 thanks to a brace from Paresh Sekhoni. Our Lady of Salvation, Dadar defeated Maneckji Cooper, Juhu 2-0, and The Somaiya, Vidya Vihar shared a goalless draw with Lilavati Podar ISC, Santacruz. Swami Vivekanand Int. ICSE, Kandivali advanced via walkover after St. Peter’s School, Mazagaon did not report.

In the Boys U-16 Division IV clash at Over at the Wings Sports Centre in Bandra, Gundecha Education, Kandivali delivered a five-star 5–0 performance against St. Anthony, Santacruz, with Ved Arragunta scoring two and captain Rushil Kulkarni, Aryaveer Chauhan, and Divij Jain also on the scoresheet. Earlier, Bombay Scottish, Mahim defeated Father Agnelo H.S, Malad 4–0 courtesy a superb four-goal show by Ruhaan Moria. MET Rishikul Vidyalaya, Bandra downed AKI Hussain Allana 2–0, while Hiranandani Foundation Intl, Powai vs Ryan Intl, Nerul and Universal, Dahisar vs St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazagaon both ended goalless.

Brief Scores — Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football, Thursday

Boys U-12 Division III (MSSA Ground)

The Somaiya (Vidya Vihar) 0 Drew with Lilavati Podar ISC (Santacruz) 0

St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) 6 (Rivaan Chheda 5, Reyansh Pal) Beat Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 0

Sacred Heart ‘A’ (Santacruz) 3 (Mandar Kadam (c), Soham Gupta, Atharva Masukar) Beat Ryan Int. (Sanpada) 0

Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 2 (Paresh Sekhoni 2) Beat Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Thane) 1 (Arush Burla)

Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) 2 (Meet Agawekar, Vihaan Nhivekar) Beat Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) 0

Swami Vivekanand Int. ICSE (Kandivali) Won by walkover vs St. Peter’s School (Mazagaon)

Boys U-12 Division II — Semifinals (MSSA Ground)

Bombay Scottish (Powai) 2 (Vivaan Gadelli, Yug Mehta) Beat Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 0

C.N.M (Vile Parle) 1 (Rivaan Shah) Beat Cathedral & John Con. ‘B’ (Fort) 0

Read Also MSSA Football: Bombay Scottish Mahim Lift Ahmad Sailor Trophy

Boys U-16 Division IV (Wings Sports Centre, Bandra)

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 4 (Ruhaan Moria 4) Beat Father Agnelo H.S (Malad) 0

Hiranandani Foundation Int. (Powai) 0 Drew with Ryan Int. (Nerul) 0

Universal (Dahisar) 0 Drew with St. Mary’s ICSE (Mazagaon) 0

Gundecha Ed. (Kandivali) 5 (Ved Arragunta 2, Rushil Kulkarni (c), Aryaveer Chauhan, Divij Jain) Beat St. Anthony (Santacruz) 0

MET Rishikul Vidyalaya (Bandra) 2 (Sparsh Balotha, Krish Jani) Beat AKI Hussain Allana 0