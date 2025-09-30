MSSA Football: Don Bosco Emerge Boys U-12 Top Division Champions

Don Bosco Matunga lifted the MSSA Boys Under-12 Division 1 trophy on Tuesday. |

Don Bosco Matunga pipped Cathedral and John Connon Fort 1-0 in the final to win the Boys Under-12 Division 1 trophy in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament at MSSA Ground Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Shaantanu Panchal scored the winner in the 13th minute and Bosco boys successfully defended the lead to come out triumphant.

Bombay Scottish Mahim bagged the third place after 1-0 win over St. Stanislaus Bandra on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the Division III clash in the same category, there were three goalless stalemates. G D Somani Cuffe Parade and Christ Church ICSE Byculla played a goalless draw, St. Francis D Assisi Borivali and Green Lawns B P Road also ended 0-0 while Fazlani Academic Mazgaon and Kohinoor Intl Vidyavihar also finished 0-0.

Vyas nets hat-trick in Ryan Intl's big win

In the Boys Under-16 Division IV clash, Dev Vyas scored a hat-trick as Ryan International CBSE Malad trounced Beat Lady Engineer Tardeo 6-0 at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Tuesday. Vyas opened the scoring in the seventh minute and doubled the lead a minute later. Amaan Manihar got into act soon with two goals in quick time. Vyas got his third goal in the 20th minute before Aman Tiwari completed half a dozen for Ryan International school.

Notre Dame School Vasai also scored convincing 5-0 win over St. Jude School Andheri in other match. Deion Fernandes netted a brace while Nevan Dcunha, Trevi Nunes and Aston Martin scored a goal each.

Results

Boys U-12 Div 1

Final

Don Bosco Matunga 1 The Cathedral and John Connon fort 0

Third Place

1) St Stanislaus Bandra 0 Bombay Scottish Mahim 1

Boys U-12 Div III

G D Somani Cuffe Parade 0 Christ Church ICSE Byculla 0

St. Francis D Assisi Borivali 0 Green Lawns B P Road 0

Fazlani Academic Mazgaon 0 Kohinoor Intl Vidyavihar 0

Boys U-16 Div IV

Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) 0 drew with Ramniwas Bajaj Malad 0.

Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) 3 (Bhavin Mahida 2, Cristiano Rodrigues) beat Gopi Birla Memorial Walkeshwar 0.

Ryan int CBSE (Malad) 6 (Dev Vyas 3, Amaan Manihar 2, Aman Tiwari) beat Lady Engineer Tardeo) 0.

Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund) 3 (Advait Rane, Kayaan Thakkar, Ekansh Gaikar) beat Utpal Sanghvi Borivali 0.

Notre Dame School (Vasai) 5 (Deion Fernandes 2, Nevan Dcunha, Trevi Nunes, Aston Martin) beat St. Jude School (Andheri) 0.