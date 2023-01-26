MS Dhoni visits Team India dressing room in Ranchi ahead of 1st T20I vs New Zealand; Watch Video

Former captain MS Dhoni made a rare public appearance on Thursday as he visited the Indian team's dressing room ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi.

Dhoni, wearing a blue t-shirt matching the Team India colours and holding a coconut, was seen having friendly interactions with the players including Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar.

He also met and spoke with the Indian team's support staff members.

After whitewashing New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series earlier this week, India will look to do the same when they take on the Kiwis in the three-match T20I series starting in Ranchi on Friday.

Dhoni is hardly seen in public or on social media ever since he retired from international cricket.

But he makes it a point to visit the Indian team and meet the players whenever they are in Ranchi for a game.

Dhoni has in the past, invited the entire team over for dinner at his lavish farmhouse several times.

Hardik, Dhoni recreate 'Sholay's' iconic bike scene

Pandya in fact, posted a picture with Dhoni on Thursday after visiting the Thala's residence. He posed with Dhoni on one of his vintage bikes, recreating the famous Dharmendra Deol and Amitabh Bachchan 'Sholay' bike scene.

Pandya was seated in the motorcycle seat while MS Dhoni sat himself in the sidecar. The post was titled "Sholay 2 coming soon."

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is an avid bike enthusiast and owns several motorbikes which he maintains at his garage at home.

His bikes include a Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Harley Davidson Fat Boy and several more.

Dhoni will be seen on a cricket field next in the upcoming IPL 2023 where he will return to lead the Chennai Super Kings.

