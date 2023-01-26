IND vs NZ 1st T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

After cleansweeping the ODi series 3-0, India will be looking for a strong start in the three match T20 series beginning in Ranchi. While Hardik Pandya continues to captain the side in the shortest format of the game and has been doing a great job, there is still much space for development. He won the series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand would look to get that win under their belt and would look to avoid leaving the tour on with nothing but losses to show. Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, and Tom Latham was not included in the T20I squad, while uncapped left-arm seamer Ben Lister received his first call-up. The Black Caps will be eager to put the ODI series defeat behind them and begin anew in the T20Is.

Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish

When: January 27 203

Where to Watch: Star Sports 1 , Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Blair Tickner

Timing: 7 PM IST

