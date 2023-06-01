MS Dhoni undergoes successful knee surgery in Mumbai: 'He is recovering well', says CSK CEO

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a successfull knee surgery in Mumbai on Thursday, the franchise's CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed. Dhoni was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital in the city where he consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers, including Rishabh Pant.

Viswanathan also informed that Dhoni is recovering well after the surgery.

Dhoni recently led CSK to their fifth title triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He equalled Rohit Sharma's record of winning five IPL titles as captain after a high-scoring IPL 2023 final on Monday.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

Dhoni to be discharged soon

"He will be discharged in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," another source close to CSK management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Dhoni had played the entire season with heavy strapping on his left knee and while he looked absolutely fine during wicket-keeping, he came into bat as low as No. 8 at times and didn't look in his element while running between the wickets.

On Wednesday, Viswanathan had said that whether Dhoni wants to undergo surgery will be completely the iconic captain's call.

Read Also Watch: Viral Video MS Dhoni seen strapping his knee during IPL 2023