'Tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai': Shivam Dube on how MS Dhoni clarified his role in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande have provided insights on MS Dhoni's captaincy after winning the IPL 2023 final on Tuesday. Both Dube and Deshpande have revealed how clear the keeper-batter is with his plans and how he urges his players to stay calm regardless of any situation.

Pundits across the globe have heaped praise on MS Dhoni, especially throughout the playoff game against the Gujarat Titans. The fifth title victory for CSK made the 41-year-old the joint-most successful captain alongside Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma.

Dube, who struck at 158 in IPL 2023, revealed that Dhoni provided him role clarity by stating that the skipper asked him to magnify the run-rate.

"Mahi bhai gave me clarity of thought. He told me what my role is. It was simple tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai. (You have to increase the run rate). Even if I get out early no problem but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear," he told the Indian Express.

"He will give freedom as well and when needed he will put a word" - Tushar Deshpande

Pace bowler Deshpande, who took 21 wickets in the season said:

"His plans are very clear ke yeh yeh karna hai and then one has to execute. He will give freedom as well and when needed he will put a word. He told me that I have everything to play at the top, just be calm, take a deep breath. Keeping mind- shaant is the key."

After their title win, the 28-year-old revealed that Dhoni asked them to reflect on the season and think how to do what in the future.

"He told everyone hard work is paid off, but do remember what we did right this year and where we went wrong. Mahi bhai said, “Yeh season tumko kya seekha ke gaya hai, aur aage kya karna hai, yeh zaroor sochna."

Devon Conway, who scored 47 off 25 balls, in a 15-over run-chase during the final earned the Player of the Match award.