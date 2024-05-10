Video: Trent Boult Imitates Ravindra Jadeja's Bowling Action During RR's Practice Session Ahead IPL 2024 Clash vs CSK

Trent Boult and Ravindra Jadeja | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pace spearhead Trent Boult imitated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja during the team's practice session ahead of their IPL 2024 clash at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 12.

CSK and RR will be locking horns with each other for the first time in the ongoing IPL season. Since Rajasthan Royals have a few days left before they taken on Chennai Super Kings, their players are enjoying themselves during the team's training session.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Trent Boult was seen imitating Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action to perfection. The left-arm pacer replicated Jadeja's signature side-arm delivery, often used to trap batters, with remarkable accuracy.

The Boult™ ⚡️ in and as 𝘑𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘶 💥 pic.twitter.com/6H0zdMR31l — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 10, 2024

Trent Boult has been the leading pace attack alongside Sandeep Sharma for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season. Boult has had a good season with the ball as he picked 11 wickets at an average of 30.09 and with an economy rate of 8.27 in 11 matches. His best performance against Mumbai Indians, where he registered the figures of 3/22 with an economy rate of 5.50 in his quota of four overs.