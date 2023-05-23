'You need to be the proper devil to hate MS Dhoni': Hardik Pandya says he will always be CSK skipper's fan

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya revealed that he will always be a fan of MS Dhoni ahead of facing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Pandya also stated that he sees the CSK captain as more of a family and loves playing pranks on him.

It's worth noting that Pandya made his international debut under Dhoni in 2016. The swashbuckling all-rounder grabbed headlines through his consistent finishing performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and went on to play in the 2016 World T20. He was tasked with defending 11 in the final over against Bangladesh in that tournament and India prevailed by a run.

Speaking in a video posted by the Gujarat Titans, Pandya admitted that Dhoni taught him plenty of things, directly and indirectly. However, he sees the veteran as a chilled-out and a lovable person.

"A lot of people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don't see him as Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Obviously, I have learned a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things, which I have learned from just watching, not even much talking. But for me, he is just my dear friend, dear brother, with who I do pranks, who I chill and I will always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan and for so many fans and so many cricket lovers, you need to be the proper devil to hate MS Dhoni."

MS Dhoni likely to retire from IPL after ongoing season:

Meanwhile, there have been speculations over Dhoni's future after the current IPL edition, given his age and diminishing abilities. While the 41-year-old hits a long ball, he has struggled with his knee consistently. He is likely to announce his decision following the final of IPL 2023.

However, Dhoni would like to finish the current season on a high, which is by propelling the Super Kings to their fifth title. Should the Yellow Brigade win their fifth crown, they will equal the Mumbai Indians. The Titans had defeated the Super Kings earlier in the season and would hope for the same on Tuesday.