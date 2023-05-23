Watch: MS Dhoni whacks the ball around the park ahead of facing Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1

MS Dhoni batting in the nets. | (Image Credits: screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in full flow with the bat ahead of the Qualifier one clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk. The keeper-batter sent the ball carting all over the park during a training session on Tuesday.

In a clip uploaded by the franchise's official Twitter handle, Dhoni hit three shots and all of them hit the sweet spot of the bat that would have supposedly gone for sixes. The 41-year-old has hit ten maximums so far this season, two of which came against Mark Wood during the contest against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has also kept his fans guessing regarding his IPL future after the current season. However, the former Indian captain has hinted indirectly on multiple occasions that IPL 2023 could be his final season of the cash-rich league. Several former cricketers have had polarizing opinions on the same.

Michael Hussey sees MS Dhoni playing in IPL for five more years:

Before facing the Delhi Capitals in their final league match of the season, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey underlined that Dhoni's six-hitting ability is still strong and should be able to play for a few more years.

"He's still batting very well, is still motivated to coming into training and working on his game and hitting the ball well. We've seen he comes late in the innings and finishes things well. He's still got the six-hitting ability, while he's enjoying it and is contributing to the team then there is no reason why he can't keep going for maybe another five years," the former Aussie great said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Super Kings sealed their spot in the playoffs with a 77-run win over the Capitals in Delhi.