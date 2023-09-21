MotoGP Bharat: Suresh Raina Takes A Ride With 6-Time World Champion Marc Marquez At BIC, Plays Cricket With Brad Binder; WATCH

The Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida is all set to be taken over by superbikes from Friday with less than 24 hours to go for the first-ever MotoGP race weekend in India.

Some of the biggest names from the racing world including Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, Marco Bezzecchi of Mooney, Brad Binder and Jack Miller of Red Bull KTM, Jorge Martin of Prima among others, will participate in MotoGP Bharat to be held on September 22-24.

Pre-race events saw the bike riders getting a traditional Indian welcome at the BIC, which has only hosted Formula One races so far in the international racing calendar apart from the domestic events.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez was seen zooming around the track with former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Thursday.

Raina was also seen playing cricket with Brad Binder, who hit a shot and the ball hit a cameraman on the face but he was okay despite the blow.

Suresh Raina played cricket in Moto GP arena, he bowled to Rider Brad Binder, Rider of KTM team, also he checked out the camera person who got hit by the ball, @ImRaina @BCCI @abhishereporter @MotoGP @KTMUSA #MotoGP #MotoGPBharat pic.twitter.com/BHjEyvynoK — vipul kashyap (@kashyapvipul) September 21, 2023

450 million fans to watch maiden Grand Prix of India

Over 450 million enthusiastic fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the Grand Prix of India from Friday.

The 13th MotoGP race of the season will create a sporting milestone that marks the culmination of years of dedicated efforts to bring top-tier international bike riders to the BIC for the first time.

Fans will see a total of 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days.

