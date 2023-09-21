MotoGP Bharat: Bike Racing Majors BMW, Shell & Red Bull All Set To Roar At BIC In Historic Noida Event

Lucknow: Big wigs in the field of superbike racing are set to become a part of India's first MotoGP race at the Buddha International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The first ever MotoGP race weekend in the country will start from Friday in which 275 noted companies would be taking part.

Around 4.5 lakh people from India and abroad would witness this grand event which is to be telecast in more than 200 countries live.

Major rush in buying tickets for MotoGP Bharat

According to the officials of the sports department of UP, the event of MotoGP would establish brand UP in more than 200 countries of the world and the state is to emerge as a favorite tourist destination. Mad rush is being seen for this grand event in Noida as tickets ranging from ₹800 to ₹1.80 lakh have completely been sold. In the bike race that is to continue for three days around 1.5 lakh visitors might come daily of which 10000 would be from overseas. The main racing event will be held on Sunday September 24. In Moto GP 11 international teams would be participating.

Major bike companies confirm their participation

The officials informed that international majors such as BMW, Red bull, Honda, Okle, Shell, B-Win, Amazon, DHL, Petronas, Pollini, Pro Go, Monster, Motul, Tissot, Rapsol have confirmed their participation. Around 275 companies specialized in the racing would become part of this grand event.

Much ahead of the event, the rooms of hotels and guest houses in Noida and Greater Noida have been occupied. The CEOs and top officials of bike companies too would be coming to Noida for the event.

The officials of the industrial development department of UP have planned to hold a meeting with these officials regarding investment opportunities in the state.

UP govt going all out for historic race

To cash on the opportunity, the UP government has decided to publicize its tourist places during the event.

The state government has displayed information about Taj Mahal and Varanasi Ghats at the Buddh International Circuit the event will be held. The officials said that from now onwards the Moto GP will become an annual affair in UP, hence it is to be used as an opportunity to boost tourism also.