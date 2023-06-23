MOTOGP Bharat: Full Details On Pricing & How To Get Your Tickets For The 3-Day Event In Noida

Ticket sales for the highly anticipated inaugural Moto GP race in India, set to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the weekend of September 22–24, have commenced, with registrations now open. MotoGP Bharat took to their Instagram page to share the news, announcing that tickets for the race can be purchased through BookMyShow.

How can I get my tickets?

To secure access to the ticket sales, fans can visit the BookMyShow website and complete the registration process. Once registered, users will be given a specific time window during which they can purchase their desired tickets.

Ticket pricing?

The pricing for tickets is set to begin at an affordable rate of ₹2800, while the most expensive will be priced around ₹1.5 lakh. The tickets will be available as a comprehensive 3-day package, encompassing the period from September 22nd to September 24th, 2023. This means that a single ticket will grant access to all three days of the exciting MotoGP event

When can I enter the premises?

The action-packed sessions, spanning three days from September 22 to September 24, will kick off at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. The Buddh International Circuit, known for hosting Formula One races from 2011 to 2013, will now showcase the thrilling world of MotoGP.

While India is all set to mark its debut on the MotoGP calendar, Kazakhstan, originally scheduled to host its first race alongside India in 2023, unfortunately had to cancel their plans. The Kazakh circuit is still under development, resulting in the postponement of their MotoGP event.