UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives First MotoGP India Grand Prix Ticket As Sales Commence Today

The arrival of MotoGP in India marks a momentous milestone not only for fans of the championship but for Indian motorsports as well.The event will see nearly all major two-wheeler manufacturers participate, most of which already have a presence in India. The Bharat GP will host a MotoE race along with MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races, becoming the first venue to do so outside of Europe.

CM receives first ticket for inaugural race

Presenting the first ticket to Yogi Adityanath, Fairstreet Sports, the India organisers of Bharat GP, posted on social media, "We are truly honoured to present the first ticket of the MotoGP Bharat inaugural race (22nd–24th September 2023) to the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, an esteemed leader who has been instrumental in promoting and supporting sporting events in our great state. It is due to their unwavering belief in the importance and sustenance of sports, that the state of Uttar Pradesh is witnessing remarkable growth in this arena. His Honourable CM heralds a new wave which blends in cultures and showcases our vibrant culture and hospitality to the world."

Emphasising the significance of the event, the chief minister highlighted Moto GP's esteemed stature in the world of motorbike racing. As the premier racing competition in the sport, Moto GP boasts a rich legacy and unparalleled speed, making it a highly anticipated and exhilarating experience for both riders and fans alike.

Renowned as the largest, fastest, and most historic motorcycle racing championship globally, Moto GP is set to make its grand debut in India.

Fans who pre-registered to book tickets will be able to do so from June 23, 2023, as an early bird move, while general ticket sales for Bharat GP will commence from June 24 onwards. Ticket prices begin from ₹2800 and will increase depending on the locations across the track. The India Grand Prix tickets are exclusively available on BookMyShow.com.