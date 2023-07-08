WATCH: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Rides Sports Bike With MotoGP Bharat Team Riders

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affair and Sports, rode a sports bike with MotoGP riders on Saturday as part of the promotional events ahead of the first-ever race in India later this year.

The Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida will host India's maiden MotoGP race weekend from September 22-24 this year. The BIC had also hosted Formula One races from 2011 to 2013.

India will be the 31st country to host the MotoGP and will be the 14th round in the 21-race calendar this year.

"Moto GP is going to be held in India for the first time. This big event will be held in Gautam Budh Nagar, India.

"First time an Indian racer will participate in a Moto GP race. Now there will be a boost for racing bikes our automobile industry will also get a lot of boost.

"This is going to be a big initiative...I have full faith that this is just the beginning, India will achieve new heights in racing," Thakur said at the event.

The former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was also gifted a customised helmet by the MotoGP Bharat team before they rode with Thakur.

CM Adityanath gets first MotoGP India ticket

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the ticket sales last month as they opened on the June 23, and he also received the very first one in recognition of his vital role in the project, which has been instrumental in paving the way for MotoGP’s maiden event in India.

"Organisers of the Indian Grand Prix, FairStreet Sports, have also ensured a pricing structure that goes from the most accessible possible to true VIP weekend experiences, guaranteeing MotoGP™’s debut in India is an event for everyone.

"Not only that, the Grand Prix will also have a significant positive economic impact on the local area, and puts Uttar Pradesh and India on the motorsports map," the MotoGP statement read.

