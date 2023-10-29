'Shreyas Iyer Se Bas Insta Pe Reel Banwa Lo': Netizens Brutally Troll Indian Batter After Flop-Show vs England in Lucknow

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is facing the ire of cricket fans after his flop-show against England in the ongoing Match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Lucknow.

Iyer's weakness against the short ball was once again exposed as he mistimed a pull shot against Chris Woakes and ended up giving an easy catch to Mark Wood at mid-on. Iyer got out for 4 off 16 balls to leave India in a spot of bother at 40 for 3 in 11.5 overs.

Iyer wasted a golden opportunity to prove his mettle at No.4 as India needed him to stitch a partnership with captain Rohit Sharma after the early wickets of Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0).

But he failed to get going despite being in decent form in this tournament with scores of 0, 25*, 53*, 19 and 33 before this match.

His dismissal led to various memes and trolls on social media as netizens took to X to criticise the right-handed batter.

India chasing 6th win in a row

India are looking for their sixth win in succession in this tournament after registering convincing victories over Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

England meanwhile, are facing down the barrel and likely to exit the tournament before the semi-finals after suffering defeats against New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in their previous games.

They will have to win their remaining four games and hope for some other results to go their way to have an outside chance of qualifying for the semis. The defending champions are currently last on the 10-team points table.

