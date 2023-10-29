IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli's 9-Ball Duck Silences Lucknow Crowd, First In 24 Innings For The 'King'; Watch

Indian cricket fans suffered a rude shock in Lucknow on Sunday when Virat Kohli got out for a duck against England in Match 29 of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The rare incident was witnessed in the 7th over when left-arm seamer David Willey bowled four dot balls to Kohli before he tried to step out and break the shackles by going over the in-field.

But the ball bounced more than Kohli anticipated and also came on a bit slower than expected. The ball hit high on Kohli's bat and lobbed up for an easy catch to Ben Stokes at mid-on.

Kohli's 9-ball duck was his first in 24 ODI innings. He last got out without scoring against the West Indies in Ahmedabad last year. This is also his first duck in World Cups (ODIs & T20Is)

Kohli also matched Sachin Tendulkar for the most ducks in international cricket. Both have 34 ducks across formats with Virender Sehwag (31) in second position on the Indian list.

England dominate powerplay vs India

Kohli got out after Shubman Gill's dismissal in the 4th over. The opener was castled by Chris Woakes for 9 with a ball that came back in after pitch outside off-stump.

Notably, this is the first time India are batting first in this World Cup. They won all five of their previous games while chasing against Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Both India and defending champions England are unchanged for this game.

Squads

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)