Virat Kohli Spotted Wearing Same Wrist Device As Cristiano Ronaldo; Know All About The Fitness Bracelet And Its Benefits

Virat Kohli Spotted Wearing Same Wrist Device As Cristiano Ronaldo; Know All About The Fitness Bracelet That Athletes Use

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the biggest and fittest sportspersons in the world so it comes as no surprise that both take similar kind of measures to keep a track of their health even when they are on the cricket and football fields.

Fans have often noticed Kohli wearing a black device on his wrist during the ICC World Cup 2023. It is the same device which Ronaldo also wears during football matches.

Uses of the fitness bracelet

Wondering what is this device and what does it do? Don't worry, we have all the answers.

The black wrist device is a fitness bracelet which professional athletes wear to track their health status, vital body signs and even provides information on their recovery.

Ronaldo in fact, is one step ahead of Kohli in this regard as he also wears a smart ring to track his fitness levels. The smart ring is designed to track his sleep and physical activities.

Ronaldo's smart ring features

The ring automatically detects when the user is sleeping or moving. It measures important vitals like heart rate, respiration rate, body temperature and movement.

Al-Nassr, the club which Ronaldo plays for in Saudi Arabia, has hired a nutrionist named Jose Blesa who revealed how Ronaldo works on his fitness and what are the uses of the devices that he wears on the field.

“Every conversation with him is learning. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance.

"He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet. The smart ring is designed to track sleep and physical activities. It automatically detects when a wearer is sleeping or moving. It measures heart rate, respiration rate, body temperature and movement," he added.