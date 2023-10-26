Virat Kohli To AB de Villiers: Fastest ODI Century From Every Country

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
Ex-South Africa keeper-batter AB de Villiers holds the record for the fastest century in ODIs, doing so off 31 deliveries. He achieved the feat against the West Indies in 2015 in Johannesburg.
Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson had struck a hundred off 36 balls in 2014 against the West Indies. He held the record until de Villiers broke it.
Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had hit a 100 off 37 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Nairobi. The record stood for well over a decade.
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had scored his ODI hundred off only 40 deliveries against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup. He had smashed 8 sixes in his knock, propelling Australia to 399
UAE's Asif Khan had slammed a three-figure score for his country off only 41 deliveries against Nepal in March 2023. However, UAE had lost by 9 runs (D/L method).
Ex- captain Brian Lara holds the record for the fastest ODI hundred for the West Indies. He brought it up in 45 balls against Bangladesh in 1999 as the Caribbeans won by 109 runs.
Keeper-batter Jos Buttler holds the record for the quickest ODI hundred for England in 50-over cricket. He reached the three-figure mark off 46 deliveries against Pakistan in 2016 as England plundered 444 in that match.
Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya has scored the fastest hundred for his team in ODIs, smashing it off 48 deliveries against Pakistan. While Sri Lanka made 349 in the match, Pakistan gave a good fight and went down by 34 runs.
Former Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien held the record for the fastest hundred in World Cups for over a decade. He smashed a 50-ball 100 against England in Bengaluru in 2011 to complete a stunning run-chase.
Virat Kohli has the fastest hundred by an Indian in ODIs, smashing it off 52 deliveries against Australia in 2013. Kohli's hundred helped India ace a chase of 360 with ease.
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza had smashed a 54-ball 100 against the Netherlands in Harare in 2023. He did so while chasing down 316 as Zimbabwe won by 6 wickets.
Kushal Malla holds the record for the fastest century in ODIs by a Nepal batter, doing so against Oman in 54 balls in 2023. Nepal eventually won by 84 runs.
Jatinder Singh slammed a 60-ball hundred against Nepal in September 2021, proving it to be the quickest for Oman. He made a 62-ball 107 as Oman won by 5 wickets.
Bangladesh keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim holds the quickest ODI ton for the team. The veteran smashed the century in 60 balls against Zimbabwe, but it ended as no result.
Karim Sadiq holds the record for the fastest ODI century by an Afghan batter, hitting a century off 72 deliveries against the Netherlands. Afghanistan chased the target of 257 in a canter, winning by 5 wickets.
