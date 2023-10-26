From Bas de Leede To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bowlers Who Have Conceded 100 Runs In Single Men's ODI Innings

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
Bas de Leede registered the most expensive bowling figures in ODIs, as he recorded 10-0-115-2 against Australia in Delhi. The Netherlands went on to lose that game by 309 runs.
Australia's Mick Lewis leaked 113 in his 10 wicketless overs against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006. It turned out to be the most memorable ODI as the Proteas successfully chased down 435.
Adam Zampa had also registered figures of 10-0-113-0 against South Africa at Centurion in 2023, equaling Mick Lewis. Australia lost the fixture by 164 runs.
Pakistan's Wahab Riaz leaked an eye-watering 110 runs in 10 wicketless overs during the 3rd ODI against England in 2016. England won by 169 runs as they smashed 444.
Afghanistan spin-wizard Rashid Khan was carted for 110 runs in 9 overs, including 11 sixes against England in the 2019 World Cup. England won by a whopping 150-run margin.
Phillipe Boissevain was hammered for 108 runs in his 10 wicketless when England smashed 498 in their 50 overs. The Englishmen went on to win by 265 runs.
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given away 106 runs in 10 overs for 1 wicket against South Africa in 2015. South Africa amassed 438 and India managed only 214.
Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Pradeep was hammered for 106 runs in his 10 wicketless overs against India in 2017. Sri Lanka managed only 251 in response to India's 392.
New Zealand's Martin Snedden comes next as he leaked 105 runs against England in the 1983 World Cup fixture. New Zealand lost the game by 106 runs.
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee leaked 105 in his 10 wicketless overs against India. India had smashed 392, but the Kiws folded for 334 in reply.
Zimbabwe's Brian Vitori had conceded 105 runs in his 10 overs against New Zealand in 2012 in Napier. He took a wicket, but Zimbabwe lost by 202 runs.
Cameron Green had been smacked for 103 runs in 10 overs by India in Indore in September 2023. While he snared a couple of wickets, India had smashed 399 to beat Australia.
South Africa took West Indies' Jason Holder for a ride, smashing him for 10-0-104-1 in the 2015 World Cup. The Proteas won it by 257 runs.
R Vinay Kumar bowled a forgettable spell against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013. He gave away 102 runs in his 9 overs, but India won the match by 57 runs.
Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran took two wickets, but conceded 101 runs in his 10 overs against Australia in 2015 World Cup fixture in Perth. Afghanistan lost by a whopping 275-run margin after conceding 417.
