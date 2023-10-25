AUS vs NED, CWC 2023: Glenn Maxwell Shatters Record For Fastest World Cup Hundred; Check Out Top 10

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
Glenn Maxwell smashed the fastest ODI World Cup hundred off 40 balls to break Aiden Markram's record
Aiden Markram had earlier set the record for the fastest ODI World Cup century when he smashed a ton off 49 balls vs Sri Lanka
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien had held the record for the fastest WC hundred for 12 years after his 50-ball century vs England in Bengaluru
Glenn Maxwell also has the third fastest century in ODI World Cups, he had scored a 51-ball ton vs Sri Lanka in the 2015 edition
AB de Villiers had scored a century off 52 balls against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup
England captain Eoin Morgan is sixth on the list with a 57-balls hundred against Afghanistan in 2019 World Cup
South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen has the seventh fastest ODI World Cup hundred after his 61-ball ton vs England in this edition
India captain Rohit Sharma has the 8th fastest hundred in ODI World Cups after his 63-ball effort vs Afghanistan in this edition
Kusal Mendis hit the 9th fastest ODI World Cup hundred in this edition during his 65-ball ton vs Pakistan
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden completes the top 10 with his 66-ball century vs South Africa in 2007 World Cup
