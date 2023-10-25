From 'Ice Dip' To Triund Trek: Check Out Photos From Indian Support Staff's Day Off In Dharamsala

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023

India head coach Rahul Dravid took the support staff on a trek to Triund in Dharamsala

BCCI

Indian fielding coach T Dilip also took part in the trek

BCCI

Dravid takes in the sights on top of a mountain after reaching Triund

BCCI

Former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton also did the famous Triund trek when they were in Dharamsala recently

BCCI

The support staff had a well-deserved day off after India's massive win over New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 19

BCCI

Covering around 9 kilometers, the Triund Trek offers breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar Range

BCCI

Triund's scenic beauty and campsite make it a favorite destination for nature enthusiasts

BCCI

Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, T Dilip and KL Rahul seen here taking a dip in the stream before their Triund trek

KL Rahul Instagram

"Nothing beats natures ice dip," KL Rahul captioned his post on social media

KL Rahul Instagram

