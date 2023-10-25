From 'Ice Dip' To Triund Trek: Check Out Photos From Indian Support Staff's Day Off In Dharamsala

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
India head coach Rahul Dravid took the support staff on a trek to Triund in Dharamsala
BCCI
Indian fielding coach T Dilip also took part in the trek
BCCI
Dravid takes in the sights on top of a mountain after reaching Triund
BCCI
Former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton also did the famous Triund trek when they were in Dharamsala recently
BCCI
The support staff had a well-deserved day off after India's massive win over New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 19
BCCI
Covering around 9 kilometers, the Triund Trek offers breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar Range
BCCI
Triund's scenic beauty and campsite make it a favorite destination for nature enthusiasts
BCCI
Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, T Dilip and KL Rahul seen here taking a dip in the stream before their Triund trek
KL Rahul Instagram
"Nothing beats natures ice dip," KL Rahul captioned his post on social media
KL Rahul Instagram
Thanks For Reading!