AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: David Warner Surpasses Virat Kohli On All-Time List Of Run-Scorers In ODI World Cups

Australia opener David Warner on Saturday scored his 32nd ODI half-century to help Australia post a mammoth total on the board in Match 27 of the ICC World Cup 2023 against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

In the process, he also went past Virat Kohli to grab the fourth position on the list of leading run-scorers in ODI World Cups.

Warner's climbing up the ranks

Warner scored 81 in Australia's total of 388 in 49.2 overs to surpass Virat Kohli's tally of 1384 runs. The Aussie is fourth on the all-time list with 1405 runs from 24 innings at an average of nearly 64. His tally of runs includes six hundreds and four fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 2278 runs from 45 ODIs across six World Cups followed by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (1743), ex-Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara (1532), Warner (1405), Kohli (1384) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (1289) completing the top six.

Travis Head hits hundred on WC debut

Warner's knock against the Blackcaps however, was overshadowed by fellow opener Travis Head, who smashed 109 runs from 67 balls on his ODI World Cup debut for Australia.

Head, who returned to the playing XI after missing the first four games due to a wrist injury, scored his fourth ODI hundred in just 59 balls, hitting 10 fours and 7 sixes in total.

Head & Warner show in Dharamsala

Head and Warner were destructive upfront, and the Aussies found steam through some late-order biffing as Kiwis now will have to mount the highest chase in ODI World Cups.

Head, who replaced Cameron Green in the playing 11, and Warner smashed 175 runs in a mere 19.1 overs during a thundering opening alliance.

