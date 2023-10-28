AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: David Warner Does 'Pushpa' Dance While Fielding In Dharamsala; WATCH

Veteran Australian opener David Warner showcased the 'Pushpa' dance move while fielding at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) in Dharamsala in the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand. In a video that has gone viral over social media, the crowd could be heard cheering for the 36-year-old batter.

Warner, who scored two consecutive centuries in the World Cup, pulled off the famous celebration from the Indian move on both occasions. Veteran Telugu actor Allu Arjun also notably wished the New South Wales cricketer happy birthday on October 27th (Friday).

Meanwhile, here's the clip of Warner's dance video in Dharamshala:

David Warner misses out on another century but Australia set steep target for New Zealand:

While the southpaw missed out on a well-deserved hundred and got out on 81, Australia didn't fail to set a daunting target for the Kiwis. Warner, along with the returning Travis Head, built a 175-run opening partnership, smashing the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground.

The Men in Yellow marginally slowed down after Warner fell and Head's magnificent century, but the late burst from Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, and Pat Cummins lifted Australia to a daunting 388. The Kiwis will need to pull off the highest successful run-chase in the World Cup to bag two more points. A loss will likely result in them dropping to 4th spot.

