World Cup 2023: Team India Likely To Go With Ravichandran Ashwin In Lucknow And That Can Create Pace Bowling Dilemma

The Indian team is on a high these days with five wins in as many matches and are on their way to a certain semifinal spot but Hardik Pandya's injury has created some problems for them.

With Team India making two changes going into the game against New Zealand with Mohammad Shami and Suryakumar Yadav replacing Shardul Thakur and Pandya, there might be similar decisions that could be made in the upcoming games beginning with England in Lucknow.

Such is the all-round ability and quality of Pandya that the entire balance of the team gets altered in his absence and it takes multiple changes to reinforce the balance.

ASHWIN LIKELY TO PLAY IN LUCKNOW

If India go with Ravichandran Ashwin in Lucknow against beleaguered England, then the team will have to contend with only two specialist pacers.

In that case, Jasprit Bumrah ofcourse is an automatic selection as India's numero uno pace spearhead. The number two slot will be a toss up between the in-form Shami and Mohammad Siraj.

TOSS UP BETWEEN SHAMI AND SIRAJ

It will be a difficult decision for the team management considering that Siraj has great wicket-taking ability in crucial situations and at the same time Shami's performance against New Zealand cannot be overlooked either.

There is a possibility that India go in with Bumrah and Shami and bench Siraj on current form while playing Ashwin in place of Shardul Thakur.

Meanwhile, Surya would retain his place that came to him with Pandya's absence.

So, conditions would dictate the changes depending on spin-friendly or flat tracks with Ashwin and Shardul Thakur alternating their places.

Until Pandya returns, India will have to make do with atleast 2-3 changes to maintain their overall balance as a team mixing tremendous batting depth with overall bowling strength.

FIVE-PRONGED BOWLING ATTACK

Also, India will only be able to go with five bowlers this way until Pandya makes his way back unless the likes of Virat Kohli can roll their arm over for 2-3 overs when required.

The matches against Sri Lanka in Mumbai and South Africa in Kolkata will also see changes. Shardul Thakur might get a look-in in Mumbai while Ashwin might get another chance in Kolkata.

It all depends on what the team management wants to do depending on the opposition and conditions.

India have four matches left to play against England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the Netherlands and are almost on the verge of confirming their place in the semifinal with one or two victories.

