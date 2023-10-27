 CWC 2023: Team India Players Including Virat Kohli And Suryakumar Yadav Try Their Hand At Bowling During Practice Session; WATCH
Team India players including Virat Kohli And Suryakumar Yadav were spotted trying their hand at bowling during the latest practice session.

Friday, October 27, 2023
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Team India enjoying a dream run in the 2023 World Cup, players were spotted having fun during the training sessions in Lucknow ahead of their next clash. Even specialist batters like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill tried their hand at bowling, while tearaway pacer Jasprit Bumrah had surprisingly tried to bowl spin.

Kohli had notably rolled his arms for bowling in this tournament in the clash against Bangladesh in Pune, filling in for the injured Hardik Pandya. The 34-year-old stepped up to complete Pandya's first over of the innings as the all-rounder sustained an ankle injury. It would be interesting to see whether the former Indian captain will do so again in any of the fixture.

"Everybody wanted to be a bowler at training yesterday 🤔.Everyone trying their ‘Luck’now isn’t it."

Rohit Sharma and co. face struggling England on Sunday:

Meanwhile, India's next World Cup clash is against defending champions England on October 29th (Sunday). Rohit Sharma's men are coming off a hard-fought victory against New Zealand, chasing down a stiff 274 with four wickets to spare as Virat Kohli made 95.

The Men in Blue's World Cup record against England isn't too impressive, having lost 4 out of 8 matches, with one finishing as no result. However, the tourists' recent form should give India hope of steamrolling them. At the same time, England could prove dangerous, having nothing to lose.

It's also worth reminding that Pandya's ankle injury will keep him out of Sunday's clash too.

