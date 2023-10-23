IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Shreyas Iyer Becomes Latest Recipient Of 'Best Fielding Medal'; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
Shreyas Iyer became the latest recipient of Team India's fielder of the match award. The spider cam delivered the medal to Shreyas Iyer as he flaunts it.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer celebrates his accolade with his teammates. Shreyas Iyer arguably put in plenty of hard yards on a rare tough day on the field for India.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer celebrates his award with Ravindra Jadeja, who is undisputably the best fielder in the Indian team. It's worth noting that Jadeja had dropped a catch in the 11th over of Rachin Ravindra, who went on to score 75.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer had taken a splendid catch to get Devon Conway in the 2nd over of the game. He notably gestured being the contender for the medal amid his celebration.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer also played some exquisite shots during his 29-ball 33. However, Trent Boult exploited the right-hander's short-ball weakness and sent him back to the pavilion at a crucial juncture.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli scored a masterful 95 to help India chase a stiff 274 with 2 overs to spare. In the process, he broke numerous records, including becoming the 4th highest run-getter in ODIs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India have toppled New Zealand as the top-ranked team in the points table. They are also the only unbeaten team in this edition and will next face England on October 29th in Lucknow.
(Credits: Twitter)
