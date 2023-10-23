IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Records Galore As India Registers 5th Successive Win To Top Points Table

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
Mohammed Shami became the 1st Indian to pick two fifers in ODI World Cup. Kapil Dev is the only other bowler to take a fifer for India in World Cups.
With a staggering 13436 ODI runs, Virat Kohli is the fourth-highest run-getter in the format. He surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of 13430 on Sunday against New Zealand.
Mohammed Shami also became the 3rd Indian bowler to take a fifer to take five-wicket hauls in ODIs in a calendar year. The other two bowlers are Kris Srikkanth and Kapil Dev.
Rohit Sharma has so far hammered 53 sixes in 2023, which is the most by an Indian in a calendar year. Only AB de Villiers (58) and Chris Gayle (56) are ahead of the Indian captain in the overall tally.
Rohit Sharma has 40 sixes under his belt in World Cups. The tally is 2nd to Chris Gayle, who has 49.
Daryl Mitchell's century is only the 2nd by a Kiwi player against India in World Cups. It is also the highest score by a New Zealand batter against India, surpassing Glenn Turner's 114.
Virat Kohli expresses his frustration after missing out on his century by 6 runs. Had Kohli hit a century, he would have levelled with Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons.
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added 78 after India found themselves in a tricky spot at 191-5 in pursuit of 274. With their 5th successive win, India have climbed to the top of the table.
