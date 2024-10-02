Mohammed Shami's India Comeback Receives Major Setback After Sustaining Swelling In Ankle Area; Faces Uncertainty For Australia Series

Image: Mohammad Shami/Instagram

Mohammed Shami has been out of cricket since the ODI World Cup in India last year due to ankle injury. However his stay on the sidelines will get extended after injury setback during rehabilitation. According to The Telegraph report Shami have sustained a swelling in his ankle area, which could once again sideline him for the next few weeks.

As per the report a BCCI Insider has reveled that Shami could be out for the next six to eight weeks given his current condition. “He was yet to bowl at full intensity at the NCA. Whatever bowling he did was just by running two to three or at best four steps. That wasn’t full throttle."

“On top of everything, you need to be able to run at full intensity, which Shami hadn’t yet. So, given his present condition, it will take him six to eight weeks to be match-fit, which means he’s uncertain also for the first Test against Australia.

“In these cases, even if you begin running from tomorrow, it will still take you at least six to eight weeks to be fully fit. Your body has to be strong enough to start running at full intensity,”

"It's a jolt for the NCA medical team. They have been working on him for over a year. They have one of the best workload management systems in place. The medical team is trying its best to put him back in the park soon."

Shami doubtful for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

With the latest injury, there are chances that Shami will likely to miss the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 which will take place in Australia from November 22.

Following the New Zealand series, India will play five Test matches against Australia and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look for a winning hattrick on Australian soil.