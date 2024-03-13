Mohammed Shami Injury Update: Team India Pacer Gets Stitches Removed After Heel Surgery

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is slowly recovering from the heel surgery he had on his right foot earlier this year and provided an update on his condition on Wednesday.

Shami, who has been out of action since last year's World Cup final defeat against Australia on November 19, got his stitches removed after the surgery.

The 33-year-old had surgery on his achilles tendon on February 26 and has since been on the road to recovery.

Shami ruled out of IPL & T20 World Cup

The Gujarat Titans pacer Shami will miss the upcoming IPL 2024 and is set to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2024 as well.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed.

"I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey," Shami tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shami's expected time of return

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier informed that Shami is targeting a return to action during the home series against Bangladesh later this year.

"Shami’s surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami’s return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh," Shah said earlier this week.

Since playing the starring role with the ball in India's World Cup campaign in which he bagged 24 wickets to finish on top of the bowling charts, Shami has missed important Test series against South Africa and England.