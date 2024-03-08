Cricketer Mohammed Shami Likely To Contest Lok Sabha Election From West Bengal's Basirhat On BJP Ticket

Indian bowler Mohammad Shami | Photo: AP

There's considerable speculation surrounding cricketer Mohammed Shami's potential entry into politics following reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approached him to contest from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Yet, it remains unclear whether Shami has accepted the BJP's proposal or not.

Currently, Shami (33) is recovering from an injury. After he confirmed his surgery on social media, the PM wished him a speedy recovery.

According to reports, a proposal to field Shami as a party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections was discussed in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The primary objective is to nominate Shami for the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, which gained attention due to violence in the Sandeshkhali village within its jurisdiction.

Shami has not played cricket since India's ODI World Cup campaign, during which he played a crucial role in helping the team reach the final by taking 24 wickets in seven matches at an impressive average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20.