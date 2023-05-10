 Mitchell Marsh makes a shocking prediction for the 2023 World Cup final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMitchell Marsh makes a shocking prediction for the 2023 World Cup final

Mitchell Marsh makes a shocking prediction for the 2023 World Cup final

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh makes a stunning prediction for the 2023 World Cup decider, involving the Indian team.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Mitchell Marsh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has made a stunning prediction for their clash with India in the 2023 World Cup later this year. The West Australian has earmarked the Men in Blue to lose by a heavy margin after Australia amass 450-2 batting first.

Marsh, one of the mainstays of Australia's limited-overs side, played an instrumental role in their ODI series victory in March. The 31-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has predicted their side to emerge victorious by 385 runs, bowling them out for 65.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Bats, pads & equipment of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh & two others stolen in transit;...
article-image

Australia undefeated, defeating India. Australia 450/2 in the final, India all out 65," Mitchell Marsh replied with a smile in a Delhi Capitals' podcast.

Read Also
2023 World Cup: Chennai to host India vs Pakistan on Oct 15, England vs New Zealand to kick-start...
article-image

India likely to play their first 2023 World Cup game against Australia:

Meanwhile, Cricbuzz has unveiled the tentative schedule of the 2023 World Cup, with special focus on England, New Zealand, India, Australia, and Pakistan. The event is likely to start on October 5 with the final taking place on November 19. England and New Zealand will reportedly lock horns in the first game of the tournament.

Both India-Australia and India-Pakistan clash are likely to be hosted by Chennai. According to the source, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated roughly 12 locations for the competition, with the final taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai are among the other cities. The league will consist of 48 matches spread out over 46 days, with 10 teams battling it out for the coveted championship.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mitchell Marsh makes a shocking prediction for the 2023 World Cup final

Mitchell Marsh makes a shocking prediction for the 2023 World Cup final

Midfield maestro Sergio Busquets confirms FC Barcelona exit at the end of the season, linked with...

Midfield maestro Sergio Busquets confirms FC Barcelona exit at the end of the season, linked with...

'You vs you': Virat Kohli's cryptic post following Naveen-ul-Haq's jibe during IPL 2023 game between...

'You vs you': Virat Kohli's cryptic post following Naveen-ul-Haq's jibe during IPL 2023 game between...

Indian Bridge players in Pakistan to remain in country until tournament is over, asked not to step...

Indian Bridge players in Pakistan to remain in country until tournament is over, asked not to step...

2023 World Cup: Chennai to host India vs Pakistan on Oct 15, England vs New Zealand to kick-start...

2023 World Cup: Chennai to host India vs Pakistan on Oct 15, England vs New Zealand to kick-start...