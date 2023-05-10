Mitchell Marsh makes a shocking prediction for the 2023 World Cup final

Mitchell Marsh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has made a stunning prediction for their clash with India in the 2023 World Cup later this year. The West Australian has earmarked the Men in Blue to lose by a heavy margin after Australia amass 450-2 batting first.

Marsh, one of the mainstays of Australia's limited-overs side, played an instrumental role in their ODI series victory in March. The 31-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has predicted their side to emerge victorious by 385 runs, bowling them out for 65.

Australia undefeated, defeating India. Australia 450/2 in the final, India all out 65," Mitchell Marsh replied with a smile in a Delhi Capitals' podcast.

India likely to play their first 2023 World Cup game against Australia:

Meanwhile, Cricbuzz has unveiled the tentative schedule of the 2023 World Cup, with special focus on England, New Zealand, India, Australia, and Pakistan. The event is likely to start on October 5 with the final taking place on November 19. England and New Zealand will reportedly lock horns in the first game of the tournament.

Both India-Australia and India-Pakistan clash are likely to be hosted by Chennai. According to the source, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated roughly 12 locations for the competition, with the final taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai are among the other cities. The league will consist of 48 matches spread out over 46 days, with 10 teams battling it out for the coveted championship.