 IPL 2023: Bats, pads & equipment of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh & two others stolen in transit; investigation underway
IPL 2023: Bats, pads & equipment of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh & two others stolen in transit; investigation underway

Three bats belonging to David Warner, two belonging to Mitchell Marsh, three to Phil Salt, and five belonging to Yash Dhull were reported to be missing.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
As many as 16 bats, along with pads, shoes, thigh pads, gloves, and other equipment of the Delhi Capitals' players, were stolen in transit. The players got to know about the loss on the day they received their kit bags in their respective rooms in Delhi after they arrived from Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals ransacked

After the players informed the franchise of the incident, they lodged a complaint about the robbery.

“All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened, and the matter was soon raised with the logistics department, police, and later at the airport." The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

