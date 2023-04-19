'Dad hasn't taken any, junior has taken one': Celebrities and former cricketers react to Arjun Tendulkar's maiden IPL wicket

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, showcased his composure in a crucial moment during the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. This was Arjun's second match in the IPL after his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The game on Tuesday saw SRH requiring 20 runs off the final over with eight wickets down. Despite the high-pressure situation, the 23-year-old kept his cool and delivered a couple of excellent yorkers, which included the dismissal of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun's performance earned him recognition from numerous former cricketers and celebrities, who praised his maiden wicket.

In the past, Arjun has faced criticism and mockery for his selection in the IPL, as many believed it was due to nepotism. However, with his impressive display on Tuesday, he has silenced his critics and proved that he deserves his spot in the team. Bollywood actor and co-owner of Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, took to Twitter to congratulate Arjun and praised his achievement, stating that Sachin Tendulkar must be incredibly proud of his son.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)