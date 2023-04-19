 IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj approached for inside information by driver in Hyderabad, RCB pacer reports it to BCCI
IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj approached for inside information by driver in Hyderabad, RCB pacer reports it to BCCI

Since S Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila were arrested on spot fixing charges along with former CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, the BCCI had beefed up its ACU work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
As per a recent report by news agency PTI, Mohammed Siraj has reported a corrupt approach to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit. The report states that an unknown man approached Siraj seeking inside information about the team after having lost a considerable amount of money in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The Indian national team player received a call from the said individual and immediately informed ACU officials of the matter.

Call made by alleged gambler

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost a lot of money and approached Siraj for inside information. Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited," a senior BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

ACU protocols tightened

Following the arrests of S Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan, Ajit Chandila, and former CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan on spot-fixing charges, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took steps to enhance its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) efforts.

To ensure the integrity of the game, each team now has a dedicated ACU official who is present at the hotel and ground, closely monitoring all movements. Additionally, players are required to attend a mandatory ACU workshop to learn about what they should and should not do to prevent corruption. There are also sanctions in place for players who fail to report a corrupt approach.

In 2021, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended for failing to report a corrupt approach during his previous Indian Premier League (IPL) stint. This underscores the importance of following the rules and reporting any suspicious behaviour to maintain the credibility and fairness of the game.

