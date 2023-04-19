'Finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket': Sachin's funny take on son Arjun's success vs SRH

Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father on Tuesday as his son Arjun picked up his maiden wicket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and helped Mumbai Indians beat Sunriser's Hyderabad in Match 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.

MI posted 193 for 5 on the board and then bowled out SRH for 178 in 19.5 overs, thanks to brilliant performances from Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan and Arjun Tendulkar.

Arjun successfully defended 20 runs in the final over of the match as MI beat SRH by 14 runs to register their third successive win in IPL 2023.

Arjun gave away just five runs and even picked up the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the last batter for SRH, to finish the proceedings on a high.

Arjun's father Sachin then took to social media to wish the team and his son on his maiden IPL wicket.

Arjun is the only Tendulkar to take a wicket in the IPL. Sachin had bowled 6 overs in the 2009 season without any success after which he never rotated his arm again in the league.

Notably, Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar are the only father-son duo to play in the IPL.

"A superb all-round performance by @mumbaiindians once again. @__camgreen__ impressed with both bat & ball. @ishankishan23 & @tilakvarma9’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys!

"And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!" Sachin wrote on Instagram.

Playing in just his second IPL match after making his debut in the tournament last Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun finished with figures of 1 for 18 from 2.5 overs.

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it.

"Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side.

"I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best," Arjun said after the match.

MI's third win in a row saw them rise to sixth position with 6 points from five matches while SRH dropped down to ninth on the table with 4 points from 5 games.