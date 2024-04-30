Video: KKR Players Cover Andre Russell's Hair With Cake During Birthday Celebration Despite All-Rounder's 'No Cake On Hair' Request

KKR players celebrate Andre Russell's birthday. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) camp celebrated Andre Russell's birthday after convincingly beating the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Despite Russell requesting the players and support staff not to put cake on his hair, they hilariously did the same as the franchise's official social media handle shared a video of the same.

Russell, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, has been an integral part of the Knight Riders since joining the franchise in 2014. The Jamaican has won the Player of the Tournament award on two occasions - 2015 and 2019, for being the game-changer consistently.

After Russell uttered the words 'No cake on the hair, okay?', KKR players and support staff hounded him to cover his hair with the cake. Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's son Abraham was also seen applying cake on the veteran all-rounder's hair.

Kolkata Knight Riders rise to No. 2 in points table after beating the Delhi Capitals:

Meanwhile, the two-time champions bounced back exceptionally well from their record-breaking hammering against the Punjab Kings to defeat the Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's decision to bat first after winning the toss backfird massively as the visiting side found themselves at 111-8 at one stage. Kuldeep Yadav's defiant unbeaten 35 took them past 150. Varun Chakravarthy finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-16-3.

Phil Salt's opening salvo of 33-ball 68 gave the two-time champions the desired start. While Axar Patel managed to nip out the openers, the hosts were well ahead of the match by then. Later, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer stitched an unbroken 57-run stand to take their side over the line. The two-time champions are currently at No.2 in the points table behind the Rajasthan Royals.