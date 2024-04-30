Rohit Sharma Birthday: From Speaking Telugu At Home To Marrying Virat Kohli’s Manager Ritika Sajdeh - 10 Lesser-Known Facts About ‘Hitman’

By: Aakash Singh | April 30, 2024
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was notably Virat Kohli's manager at some point. Sajdeh reportedly helped Kohli several endorsements after joining hands with cousin Bunty. Rohit and Ritika married in 2015.
(Credits: Twitter)
Although Rohit Sharma is from Maharashtra, his mother Purnima is from Vishakhapatnam. As a result, the Indian captain is fluent in Hindi, English, Marathi, and speaks Telugu at home.
(Credits: Twitter)
In 2019, Rohit Sharma revealed how the moniker of 'Hitman' came into the picture. The Indian captain disclosed that a broadcaster told him 'Man, you played like a hitman’ after his knock of 209 against Australia.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma had notably started his career as an off-spinner. Dinesh Lad, the father of Mumbai cricketer Siddhesh Lad, was Rohit Sharma's childhood coach and played an integral role in his development.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma is also a avid fan of football and his favourite club is Real Madrid. During a chat, he disclosed that his favourite footballer is Zinedine Zidane.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma is one of the few players to have won the IPL title with two separate teams. He won the title with the Deccan Chargers in 2009 and lifted the trophy with the Mumbai Indians on 5 occasions.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer to hammer 3 ODI double-centuries. The score of 264 is the highest individual one in ODIs and has been dubbed by unbreakable as many experts.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma has the highest number of centuries in the 50-over World Cup history. He smashed 5 centuries in the 2019 edition, the most by a batter in a single one and has 7 in total.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma is also an avid automobile-lover. He has numerous collection of cars, including Skoda Laura, Toyota Fortuner, BMW X3, Mercedes GLS 400d, BMW M5, and URUS SUV.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma also has a younger brother named Vishal. The opener comes from a humble background and was sent from Borivali to Dombivili to stay with his grandparents and uncles because of his father's financial hardships.