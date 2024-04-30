T20 World Cup 2024: Anrich Nortje Returns As South Africa Name 15-Man Squad

South Africa. |

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st in the USA and West Indies. The 15-man squad will be captained by Aiden Markram, with Ryan Rickleton and Ottniel Baartman as the only uncapped player in the same. Right-arm speedster Anrich Nortje has returned to the squad after his long-standing back injury.

Rickleton has been impressive in the SA20 and the recently-concluded CSA T20 challenge, finishing as the highest and second-highest run-getter in the two competitions, respectively. The left-handed batter has played 2 ODIs and 4 Tests, but is uncapped for South Africa in the shortest format.

This is your T20 World Cup Proteas Men’s team South Africa! 🌟 Let's rally behind our squad as they aim to conquer the world stage and bring home the gold! 🏆💥



— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 30, 2024

Baartman, who finished as the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the CSA T20 challenge, is yet to play for the Proteas in any format. However, he has impressive T20 numbers, taking 98 wickets in 70 matches at 16.97. Baartman is one of the four specialist seamers alongside Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Anrich Nortje.

The two travelling reserves include Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa are clubbed with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal in Group D. They will open their campaign against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3rd.

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickleton, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.