Watch: MI Debutant Romario Shepherd Shepherd Smashes 32 Runs Off Anrich Nortje In Last Over vs DC At Wankhede Stadium

Romario Shepherd | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Romario Shepherd's absolute carnage was on display as he took on the Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje in the final over of the visitors' batting during the IPL 2024 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.

Mumbai Indians were 202/5 after 19 overs and Shepherd unleashed his power-hitting ability to help the team post a solid total of 234/5 in 20 overs. In the final over, Romario Shepherd began his fireworks with a four straight down to the ground on the first ball of the final over by Nortje. Then, Shepherd switched to complete beast mode smashed three consecutive balls out of the ground.

On the fifth ball, the West Indian hit a four towards the long-off and before going for another six on the last ball to complete his spectacular cameo. The crowd went berserk by Romario Shepherd's fireworks in the final over. Shepherd played a scintillating cameo knock of 39 off 10 balls at an astounding strike rate of 390.