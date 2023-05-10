 England and New Zealand to play 2023 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad, Chennai likely to host India-Pakistan clash
England and New Zealand to play 2023 World Cup opener in Ahmedabad, Chennai likely to host India-Pakistan clash

England and New Zealand to face one another in the 2023 World Cup opener, while India and Pakistan are likely to play in Chennai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Chris Woakes and James Neesham. | (Credits: Twitter)

The 2019 World Cup finalists, England and New Zealand are likely to open the 2023 edition at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5th. According to Cricbuzz, Chennai will stage the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on October 15th.

Furthermore, India are likely to play their opening match of the tournament against Australia in Chennai, while the final could reportedly take place on November 19th in Ahmedabad.

More to come...

