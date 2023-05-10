'Officially on the road to recovery now': KL Rahul announces successful surgery after being ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC final

KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian opener KL Rahul aims for a rapid return after announcing that his thigh surgery was a success. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper had tore a tendon on his right thigh during the IPL 2023 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home, ruling him out of the remainder of the tournament.

KL Rahul's injury paves the way for Ishan Kishan:

The injury also put Rahul out of India's World Test Championship (WTC) final squad, with keeper-batter Ishan Kishan taking his spot. Meanwhile, the right-handed batter took to his official social media accounts to thank the medical professionals for making his surgery a success and is determined to return to action quickly.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery. It was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards."

KL Rahul blew hot and cold for LSG in IPL 2023:

As far as Rahul's performances in IPL 2023 go, it was middling as he mustered 274 runs in nine games at 34.25. The right-hander's strike rate was at a mediocre 113.25 and it's believed to have impacted their chance of winning a handful of games.

During LSG's modest run-chase of 135 against the Gujarat Titans at home, the skipper faced 61 balls, but scored only 68 runs as they fell short by seven runs. Nevertheless, Rahul remains an integral member of the Indian team across formats and might be targeting a return for the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup.

Updated squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.