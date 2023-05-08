 PCB initiates talk on hosting tri-nation tournament in the event of Asia Cup being cancelled, Ireland, South Africa potential teams: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPCB initiates talk on hosting tri-nation tournament in the event of Asia Cup being cancelled, Ireland, South Africa potential teams: Report

PCB initiates talk on hosting tri-nation tournament in the event of Asia Cup being cancelled, Ireland, South Africa potential teams: Report

Hosting and scheduling of the Asia Cup are currently in limbo, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India stalling on whether to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image

According to ARY News, Pakistan Cricket is currently in talks with South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Ireland to host a tri nation series ahead of the World Cup if the Asia Cup is cancelled. Hosting and scheduling of the Asia Cup are currently in limbo, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India stalling on whether to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan.

Read Also
PCB officially sends hybrid model proposal to host Asia Cup matches involving India at neutral...
article-image

No confirmation on proposed hybrid model

PCB chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a "hybrid model" to the Asian Cricket Council. The model suggests that Pakistan will play their matches at home, while India will play their matches at a neutral venue. The BCCI had refused to travel to Pakistan due to political tension between the two nations and demanded the shifting of the continental tournament to a neutral venue.

With the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), chaired by Jay Shah, not confirming the proposed "hybrid model" for the upcoming Asia Cup, which would have seen India play in the UAE and Pakistan play in their home country, Sethi has reportedly been advised to take a tough stance.

Sethi is expected to travel to Dubai to hold meetings with officials from the ACC and the ICC. During his visit, Sethi is expected to lobby for support for Pakistan's stance to host the continental trophy with the proposed hybrid model plan.

Read Also
BCCI initiates back up plan amid fears of Asia Cup being cancelled, plans five-nation tournament:...
article-image

Sethi seeks reciprocation

Earlier, PCB also threatened to pull out of the 2023 World Cup which will be hosted by India from October to November, if the BCCI refused to send the team for the Asia Cup. Preparations for the tournament in India are currently underway. However, there are doubts over Pakistan's participation in the event.

According to a report by PTI, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi, will ask BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to provide a "written guarantee" about India's participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan before committing to their national team playing their ODI World Cup games in India.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WTC Final: Ishan Kishan replaces injured KL Rahul in India's Test squad vs Australia

WTC Final: Ishan Kishan replaces injured KL Rahul in India's Test squad vs Australia

PCB initiates talk on hosting tri-nation tournament in the event of Asia Cup being cancelled,...

PCB initiates talk on hosting tri-nation tournament in the event of Asia Cup being cancelled,...

'Would be brutal' : Roger Federer on Rafael Nadal's potential absence from 2023 French Open

'Would be brutal' : Roger Federer on Rafael Nadal's potential absence from 2023 French Open

IPL 2023: Mark Wood set to leave Lucknow Super Giants camp for birth of his daughter, return not...

IPL 2023: Mark Wood set to leave Lucknow Super Giants camp for birth of his daughter, return not...

'Retire him out': Simon Doull makes another controversial statement despite Shubman Gill scoring 94...

'Retire him out': Simon Doull makes another controversial statement despite Shubman Gill scoring 94...