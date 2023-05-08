PCB initiates talk on hosting tri-nation tournament in the event of Asia Cup being cancelled, Ireland, South Africa potential teams: Report

According to ARY News, Pakistan Cricket is currently in talks with South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Ireland to host a tri nation series ahead of the World Cup if the Asia Cup is cancelled. Hosting and scheduling of the Asia Cup are currently in limbo, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India stalling on whether to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan.

No confirmation on proposed hybrid model

PCB chairman Najam Sethi had proposed a "hybrid model" to the Asian Cricket Council. The model suggests that Pakistan will play their matches at home, while India will play their matches at a neutral venue. The BCCI had refused to travel to Pakistan due to political tension between the two nations and demanded the shifting of the continental tournament to a neutral venue.

With the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), chaired by Jay Shah, not confirming the proposed "hybrid model" for the upcoming Asia Cup, which would have seen India play in the UAE and Pakistan play in their home country, Sethi has reportedly been advised to take a tough stance.

Sethi is expected to travel to Dubai to hold meetings with officials from the ACC and the ICC. During his visit, Sethi is expected to lobby for support for Pakistan's stance to host the continental trophy with the proposed hybrid model plan.

Sethi seeks reciprocation

Earlier, PCB also threatened to pull out of the 2023 World Cup which will be hosted by India from October to November, if the BCCI refused to send the team for the Asia Cup. Preparations for the tournament in India are currently underway. However, there are doubts over Pakistan's participation in the event.

According to a report by PTI, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi, will ask BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to provide a "written guarantee" about India's participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan before committing to their national team playing their ODI World Cup games in India.