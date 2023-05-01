BCCI initiates back up plan amid fears of Asia Cup being cancelled, plans five-nation tournament: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is making preparations for a five-nation tournament in the event that the Asia Cup 2023 is cancelled. According to a report from Cricket Pakistan, the tournament is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in September, but the BCCI has refused to send its team due to security concerns.

Fears of Asia Cup being cancelled

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a hybrid model where all matches involving the Indian team would be held in a neutral venue. Initially, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), had agreed to the proposal. However, a few days later, he opposed the idea and stated that the ACC is waiting for feedback from other participating nations to finalize the venue.

If the PCB remains firm on their proposal, the Asia Cup 2023 may be cancelled, and the BCCI is reportedly already planning for a five-nation tournament that would be held during the vacant window. However, it is uncertain whether Pakistan will be a part of this competition.

Awaiting final decision

According to the most recent communication between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), there have been no discussions regarding the postponement or cancellation of the tournament. BCCI Secretary and ACC Chairman, Jay Shah, has yet to make a decision regarding the tournament.

"There has been exchange of messages but no discussion or proposal to postpone the Asia Cup has been floated," PTI quoted an ACC Board member, privy to discussions on the sidelines of an ICC meet in Dubai, as saying on the conditions of anonymity.

"Secondly, if the Asia Cup is cancelled, PCB will be intimated first. Nothing of that sort has happened till now. The ACC chairman (Shah) hasn't yet put anything on record.

"To postpone or cancel the event, the ACC will have to call an Executive Board meeting. The chairman (Shah) can call the meeting in seven days (virtual or physical). To date, there is no intimation about any such meeting," the source added.