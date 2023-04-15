'Death is certain': Javed Miandad's bizarre plea to Indian team to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023; Twitter reacts

Former Pakistan player Javed Miandad has expressed his opinion on the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan regarding their cricket teams touring each other.

In a podcast hosted by Nadir Ali, Miandad suggested that it was high time for India to visit Pakistan, even if it meant facing death. He stated that security concerns should be disregarded and that life and death are in the hands of the Almighty.

Miandad believes that if someone is destined to die, then they will. He exclaimed this statement when asked about India's refusal to tour Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup hosted by the PCB. He emphasized that if India were to invite Pakistan, they would accept it, but they also expect India to reciprocate the gesture.

Furthermore, Miandad recalled that Pakistan had previously visited India, but India has not returned the visit. Hence, he believes that it is now India's turn to tour Pakistan. Despite the tensions between the two countries, Miandad believes that cricket has the power to bring people together and that sports should be kept separate from politics.

The 50-over Asia Cup is tentatively scheduled to take place in Pakistan, with the 50-over World Cup set to follow in India the following month. Reports suggest that Pakistan is willing to plays its World Cup matches in Kolkata or Chennai, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declined to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering relocating India's matches to neutral locations, with Sri Lanka, England, and the United Arab Emirates among the options being considered.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012, but they have faced each other in ICC tournaments at neutral venues since then. The most recent encounter between the two sides occurred during the Asia Cup on October 23, 2022.

India managed to pull off a nail-biting victory over Pakistan, thanks in large part to the exceptional performance of Virat Kohli. The Indian batsman's late-inning heroics enabled his team to secure a thrilling last-over victory over Pakistan's Haris Rauf, their star bowler.