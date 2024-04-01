 MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma Scores Record-Equalling 17th IPL Duck Despite Fans’ Support At Wankhede; Watch
Rohit Sharma scored a record-equalling duck in the IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma perished for a duck. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma registered a golden duck in the IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals, sending the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium into stunned silence. In the process, the right-handed batter equalled the record for most ducks with 17 along with veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who has played for multiple franchises.

The incident occurred in the first over of the innings as Ishan Kishan got off the mark to give the strike to the right-hander. However, Trent Boult delivered a scrambled seam that Rohit fiddled with and edged to Sanju Samson behind the stumps as the Kerala cricketer took a one-handed screamer. The Royals skipper took an outstanding catch to give their side the first breakthrough.

Along with Rohit, Boult also snapped Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks to have the five-time champions' reeling.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Piyush Chawla, and Sunil Narine are in the list next with 15 ducks.

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians' playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals' playing XI:  Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians' playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

